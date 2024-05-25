Prince William, Kate Middleton's cute PDA moment swoons fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton's love seems to be evergreen as the couple's rare moment of PDA left fans gushing in new viral video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were caught on camera while showing public displays of affection during their appearance at a mental fitness workshop run by Kate's patronage, SportsAid, at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Berkshire.

Kate and William - who usually shy doing romantic stunt in public - received massive praise for their loved-up display, particularly William's subtle gesture towards Kate left royal watchers swooning.



Before taking a break from their royal duties to enjoy the October half-term with their children, the royal couple carried out a series of engagements to mark World Mental Health Day.



The King and Kate's candid moment left their admirers gushing as fans were showering the couple with love for their stunning chemistry.

In the viral clip, William spotted something on his wife's face and affectionately reached out to move it. Kate can then be seen flicking her hair before grinning at her husband.

Those who watched the clip couldn’t help but comment on William's loving gesture. One person commented: "He’s a true gent always," one remarked. Another said: "So sweet and caring!" another agreed. With a third adding: "Always there for each other." Many other social media users also reacted with flurries of heart emojis.



The clip is resurfacing at the time when Kate is out of action due to her preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis. Royal fans and admirers are willingly waiting for their favourite royal's return to public eye.

However, Prince William and Kensington Palace have confirmed that Kate won't return to the royal duty until she fully recovers.