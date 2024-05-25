Kate Middleton to resume royal duties towards end of the year: Report

Princess Kate's close friends revealed that she will resume her royal duties towards the end of the year.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, is not likely to return to the spotlight until the autumn.

Richard Eden told Daily Mail that he has spoken to Kate's close pals, who shared that the mother-of-three return as an active member of the royal family once she seeks her medical team's approval.

He said, "Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully."

Moreover, an insider shared, "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year."

The source added, "It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton released a shocking video statement in March, revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

At that time, the Princess shared, "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate made a heartfelt request by saying, As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."