Kate Middleton's life story to be shared with new angle

Kate Middleton is battling cancer

The Princess of Wales's younger brother forthcoming release will offer new and unique insights into the life of Kate Middleton.

James Middleton has revealed the cover of his new book, which will feature stories about his sisters, Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton.

The 37-year-old, who lost his dog Ella last year, has titled his upcoming memoir: Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

In the book, he will discuss his bond with his cherished pet and his childhood longing for a dog of his own. It will also include anecdotes about James writing letters to his parents, Michael and Carole, pleading for a pet.

The father-of-one will share stories involving his sisters, Kate, 42, and Pippa, 40, as well as details of his romance with his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

On Wednesday, James unveiled the book cover on Instagram, featuring him in a blue checkered shirt with Ella draped around his shoulders.

Last weekend, James attended the Goodwoof event in Chichester, West Sussex, where he revealed the book cover. Photos from the event show James smiling beside his other dogs on a personalized Babboe bike.



He captioned the post: "For fifteen years Ella carried me over the obstacles life threw at me…but in our last moments together I carried her. This photo means so much to me and I've chosen it to be the front cover of my upcoming book.

"It was taken by my wife Alizee on one of our last walks to gether. I had tears in my eyes as I knew she was getting weaker by the day. But we enjoyed every last moment we could together.

"It was wonderful to release the cover @goodwoofdogs and really touched by how many of you came to hear me talk about the book and coping with the loss of a dog."

James, who welcomed son Inigo with Alizee last year, credited Ella with saving his life after he was diagnosed with clinical depression, which first hit him at the end of 2016.

He also credited Ella for introducing him to Alizee, as the pair met when the dog "made a beeline" for her in 2018.