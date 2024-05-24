Kensington Palace's 'dark side' concerns about Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie laid bare

There is serious concern at Kensington Palace that Prince Andrew‘s daughters are becoming increasingly close to Harry

Although Eugenie and Beatrice teamed up with William at the garden party on Tuesday, an expert made these comments to Mirror, stating Prince William is keeping his cousins "at arm's length" as Prince Andrew's daughters "pivot towards" Prince Harry.

Author Tom Quinn believes the Prince of Wales is feeling "increasingly isolated" as his wife Catherine and father, King Charles, focus on their health after their cancer diagnosis - and this could have an impact on his relationship with other family members too.

Mr Quinn, author of Gilded Youth' and 'Scandals of the Royal Palaces', told The Mirror there is a chance that the future king is feeling "paranoid" at this time.

He also commented on William's relationship with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice, who attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

Mr Quinn told us: "As his two cousins pivot towards his exiled brother, and with his wife and father incapacitated by illness, William feels increasingly isolated and in the closed hothouse atmosphere of Kensington Palace and Windsor he is bound to feel increasingly paranoid.



"For William it's a question of loyalty – as Beatrice and Eugenie have got closer to Harry William has decided to keep them very much at arm’s length." The two sisters are known to be close to William's brother, Harry, with the Duke of Sussex thinking his cousins can "sympathise" with him the most, Mr Quinn added.

This has reportedly created "serious concern" at Kensington Palace - the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Princess Catherine - according to Mr Quinn.

