Prince Harry defies King Charles for a big reason

Prince Harry leaves King Charles with raised eyebrows with his shocking move

Prince Harry, who left Buckingham Palace with raised eyebrows by saying no to King Charles' olive branch to stay at royal residence, has been accused of keeping the rift alive for a big reason.

Harry's statement that there would be no meet-up with his dad due to the King's busy schedule seems to be a fun after a new report that has seemingly poured cold water on the statement.



Harry is said to have turned down the offer from his cancer-stricken father of staying in the palace due to security concerns and preferred to stay at a hotel in London. According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the move ruffled feathers.

Some believe that Prince William is the reason behind Harr's defiance decision, Some think he does not want to heal the rift as it benefits him and Meghan.

However, royal broadcaster Helena Chard thinks differently as she told Fox News: "It worries me that Prince Harry has deeper-rooted problems, most likely related to his mother, as I feel his behaviour is beyond strange. I am, however, aware that his behavior keeps the victim narrative alive, a narrative which maybe he feels serves a purpose at this time."

She continued: "He could have stayed at St. James' Palace, a stone's throw away from Clarence House, where the King is usually based. Not only would he have received armed security protection, there is a far higher chance that he would have seen his father."

Some other royal commentators also claim Harry's unpredictable behaviour is hurtful to his father. And some even raised questions why he had to make an announcement if King was busy to see his son.

