Ryan Reynolds has to hide Rob McElhenney’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo, here’s why

Ryan Reynolds talks about Rob McElhenney’s ‘Deadpool 3’ cameo

Ryan Reynolds literally fears that Marvel will shoot him down with “drones” if he revealed Rob McElhenney’s role in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my cochair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss all things that are Wrexham,” Reynolds, 47, revealed during the new episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered on Thursday, May 23. “And, yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film.”

He added, “Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around.”

With the exception of Reynolds and McElhenney's heads, most of the scene was blurred out for "confidentiality reasons." The majority of the set and costumes were hidden by text that said, "Deadpool Censored Material," on the screen.

“Oh, a spray tan trailer,” McElhenney, 47, joked. “Don’t have to blur that, no spoiler there.”

The episode saw Reynolds and McElhenney sitting in a trailer together discussing Wrexham. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star couldn’t “tease” his outfit, so had to wear an oversized jacket zipped up to his neck.

“It’s super comfortable making superhero movies,” McElhenney quipped.

Reynolds added, “Thanks for doing a cameo. … For the record, Rob has never asked me to be on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Mythic Quest or his podcast or any of his other multimedia ventures.”