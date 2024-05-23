Prince Edward secretly seeks Prince Andrew’s help to impress King Charles

Prince Edward has reportedly sought the help of Prince Andrew for his big debut at Trooping the Colour next month.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to attend the event on horseback as the new colonel of the Scots in bearskin and full military fig.

According to the Daily Mail, he has been “discreetly rehearsing” with his disgraced brother, who is said to be providing him practical training in the quandrangle at Windsor Castle.

Previously, Andrew took part in just two Troopings, i.e., in 2018 and 2019, in his capacity as colonel of the Grenadiers, shortly before he was stripped of his titles by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Edward received the aforementioned title in April, after the Duke of Kent had it for fifty years from 9 September 1974 to 14 April 2024.

For the unversed, Trooping the Colour is scheduled to be held on June 15, however, it has been struck with uncertainty due to upcoming general elections in the country.

Due to his current health condition, King Charles is expected to break tradition of riding on horseback by travelling via carriage during the parade.