Kourtney Kardashian recalls harrowing emergency ‘fetal surgery’ experience

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her harrowing experience of undergoing emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy with her first child with husband Travis Barker, 48.



In the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, streaming since May 23, Kourtney, 45, updates viewers on her pregnancy journey.

“I feel great. I feel the oxytocin and all the good pregnancy hormones,” Kourtney, who was “31 and a half” weeks pregnant while filming, shared. “I have, like, pinch-me moments all day long where I am like, ‘Wait, we are really having a baby.'”

Even though she was thrilled, Kourtney had difficulties before her now 6-month-old son Rocky arrived.

“We had planned a scan at home, so all the kids could see the baby, and Travis was about to leave for tour,” she said in a confessional.

“The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor who is really detailed and thorough, and something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists.”

Despite feeling "great" and experiencing joyful moments, she recalls the terrifying fetal surgery that left her feeling scared and alone, as Travis couldn't be by her side.

At the time of filming, Kourtney was 31 and a half weeks pregnant and still grappling with the reality of becoming a mother, often having "pinch-me moments" where she couldn't believe she was having a baby.

After Blink-182's international tour ended abruptly in September 2023, Barker abruptly returned to California.

He later disclosed that Kourtney Kardashian's medical emergency had spurred the travel.

The Blink-182 drummer, in Kourtney's words, was worried and disconnected until he could be by her side since he was having trouble getting through to her on the way home.

“By the time he got home, I had already had my surgery because they had to do it right away. So my mom took me and Travis came to the hospital as soon as he landed,” she noted on Thursday’s episode. “He slept at the hospital with me.”