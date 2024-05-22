Graceland Auction put on hold amid Riley Keough's fight against alleged fraud

Riley Keough sparks legal showdown over Graceland sale, alleging fraud.

A Tennessee judge issued an injunction on Wednesday, effectively halting the scheduled foreclosure auction of Graceland, Elvis Presley's former residence and burial site.

Chancellor Joe Dae Jenkins granted the injunction, citing the uniqueness of the property under Tennessee law and the irreparable harm its loss would cause.

Jenkins also referenced a sworn affidavit from a notary whose signature appears on the 2018 Deed of Trust, stating that she did not authenticate Lisa Marie Presley's signature.

This revelation casts doubt on the authenticity of the signature and the validity of the Deed of Trust.

Originally set for auction on May 23 at the Shelby County Courthouse, Graceland and its surrounding land on Elvis Presley Boulevard were slated to be sold for cash to the highest bidder, as stated in a legal notice published earlier this month.

However, with the injunction in place, the fate of the iconic property remains uncertain.

Actress Riley Keough and Elvis' granddaughter, has been embroiled in a legal battle over the sale of Graceland, which she currently owns.

Keough has filed a lawsuit challenging the sale, alleging fraud. The trial delay now allows the opposing party to prepare a defense against Keough's fraud claims.

An attorney for Keough revealed that a temporary restraining order was issued on Monday, postponing the sale, with an injunction hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

According to legal documents, Keough's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' only child, purportedly signed a Deed of Trust in 2018 to secure a $3.8 million loan, using Graceland as collateral.