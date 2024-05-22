Prince William receives new title after Buckingham Palace high profile gathering

Prince William hosts a garden party at Buckingham Palace along with his cousins

The Prince of Wales didn't let relentless downpours dampen his spirits at a garden party with his cousins at Buckingham Palace. His smiles and kindness even earned him the highest compliments.



In a clip by @theroyalwatcher2, Prince William is seen interacting jovially with guests at the event he hosted for his father, King Charles III. The video caption reads: "Prince William hosts a garden party at Buckingham Palace along with his cousins," including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara, who attended with her husband, Mike Tindall.

In a show of support for King Charles, the Prince of Wales made his first summer appearance at the palace, dressed in a top hat and morning suit.

It was down to his mild-mannered ways that Prince William was praised in the comments of the TikTok clip though, with one watcher saying that he's "just like his mother he'll always make her proud", referring to the late Princess Diana. Another responded: "Big time".



Princess Diana was well known for her charity work.

According to Philanthropy Roundtable, "at the time of her death Princess Diana remained official patron of Royal Marsden NHS Trust (a cancer fund); Greater Ormond Street Children's Hospital, London; the National AIDS Trust (an umbrella for a wide array of AIDS causes in the United Kingdom); The Leprosy Mission; the English National Ballet; and Centrepoint Soho (which provides services to homeless youth)", so she would be proud of her son's commitment to doing good.

William met guests from a number of his patronages, Homewards, the homeless project he launched last year, and also people in the military. When chatting to members of Swim England, an organisation he supports as a patron, he joked about the weather, saying it was "good weather for swimming".

Prince William's presence, along with his cousins', will undoubtedly be seen as a sign of resilience and family unity at a truly difficult time.

It's thought that 75-year-old Charles didn't attend, as Queen Camilla has urged him to slow down, despite his already packed diary of engagements.