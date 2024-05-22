King Charles in trouble as one surprising decision angers locals

Royal Collection Trust's surprising decision sparks anger among locals

King Charles III seems concerned as Royal Collection Trust's surprising decision about Windsor Castle has angered locals.

Locals, who were excited to visit the Castle, turned angry for being forced to pay to visit the world's oldest and largest inhabited castle in break from tradition.

Royal Collection Trust has announced plans to axe free admission to local residents for the first time in 200 years. From June 1, residents of Windsor and Maidenhead will no longer be able to visit the royal castle for free.

They will instead have to pay 50 percent of the entrance fee. The move has sparked backlash as many slammed the decision.

Locals who had a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card could visit the castle for free, however, the Trust's latest decision will see them having to pay for a ticket, which will cost them £15 in advance or £16.50 on the day, with free entry for one child up to the age of 17.



Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Julian Tisi, according to Express UK, said: "For many of us who live in Windsor, visiting the castle for free is a great pleasure. He added: "Windsor, and specifically the castle, is visited by millions of people from around the world."

Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead councillor Amy Tisi reacted she was shocked the free entry offer was being withdrawn without consultation.



She, according to the outlet, said: "We consider those in the 'big house on the hill' to be our neighbours and want to work with them on this to ensure no resident is priced out of visiting the castle. Leader of the council Simon Werner and I have written to the Royal Collection to ask for an urgent meeting and to ask them to change their mind."

However, a Royal Collection Trust spokesperson said: "We regularly review our pricing against other organisations in the sector and based on this, updated our current Advantage Card offer to be in line with other businesses in the borough."

Windsor Castle was reportedly established by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, and has since been the home of 40 monarchs. King Charles III uses the 1,000-year-old fortress in Berkshire as one of his official residences and it is a working palace, often staging investitures and state visits, but remains open to the public throughout the year.

