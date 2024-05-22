Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally break free from shackles of royal titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer clinging to the fear of their royal titles being stripped as they continue to live an independent life in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently culminated a successful tour to Nigeria after being invited by the Chief of Defense staff.

They are now looking to embark on more international tours like this one, despite King Charles and Prince William’s vocal dismay at their theatrics.

Speaking to Heat magazine, an insider claimed: “The impact they made in Nigeria and the incredible support they’ve gotten has been so affirming. Meghan feels they needn’t panic about losing their royal titles.

“Titles are nice to have, but Harry and Meghan now see that they don’t need them, nor do they need to be on good terms with the royals to make an impact.

“Meghan feels like they’re going from strength to strength in terms of their brand. She’d never say it publicly, but it’s no secret that she thinks the royal family is an archaic institution.

“In her view, she and Harry don’t need them, and they never have. They don’t need anyone but each other,” the source added.