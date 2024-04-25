Prince Harry, King Charles need ‘more time’ to recover from feud

Prince Harry, who head to UK in less than two weeks, may have a silver lining in his troubled relationship with cancer-stricken father, King Charles.



While Harry met with the monarch for a brief meeting in February, there were reports that suggesting that there is still some bitterness in their relationship following a years-long feud.

However, royal commentator, Richard Palmer told The Sun that the father and son are headed for better ties, but it will be a long time before that happens.

“I do think Harry and his father are trying to reconcile,” Palmer told the outlet, adding that Prince William may not be too interested in the notion.

“I think with William, it's going to be a much longer process, but eventually, maybe, lots of families have disputes and, over time, they can heal their divisions,” he said. “There's a big job to be done with William. The King, I think, is open to reconciliation.”

The remarks come amid news of Prince Harry’s change of primary residence in the documents of his travel company Travelyst. The Duke marked his US Montecito home as his new home, citing the same date on which he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan were evicted from their Windsor home in June 2023 by King Charles.