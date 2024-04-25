Jennifer Aniston prepares to disclose real reason behind Brad Pitt divorce

Jennifer Aniston had no intention of sharing her life story, filled with sorrows and traumas, for a very long time.

“Nope I’m still living it,” she said when asked in 2021 if she would ever write a biography, similar to her persona on The Morning Show.

However, the actress changed her attitude towards the idea just after an year. Regarding writing about her own journey, she declared, "I'm going to do that one day. I’m going to stop saying, ‘I can’t write.’”

After years of remaining mum about extensive speculations regarding the reasons for the actual failure of her marriage to Brad Pitt, the extent of her plastic surgery, and the true reason she hasn't yet begun a family, “Jen is finally ready to tell all,” a source reported.

The Friends star actually acknowledged the fact that life is short after Matthew Perry’s death: “She realized life is short, so why not do it now?”

And Aniston, who has practiced daily gratitude journaling for years, “is going to do it right — nothing is off-limits,” revealed the source, who has had a first look at an early manuscript. “It’s secrets she’s never told.’”

Especially about her broken relationship with Pitt, “Jen knows people want to hear all about her love affair with Brad and the truth about their divorce, especially since Brad and Angelina have now split and Jen and Brad have reconnected,” the source said of the couple, who married in 2000 and announced their separation in 2005 shortly before Brad’s romance with his Mr & Mrs Smith costar, 48, come under limelight.

The Murder Mystery actress, at that moment, disclosed being in a state of “shock” as much as the rest of the world.

“I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment,” she confessed, famously suggesting that when it comes to Brad, 60, there was “a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”

The star then admitted honestly the wounds started to heal. “It’s so vague at this point. It’s so far away in my mind, I can’t even remember the darkness,” she insisted in 2008. “I don’t regret any of it. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship.”