Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid hang out together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while chilling out together in California, had some really good company.



At QVC's Age of Possibility event in Las Vegas on April 24, the NFL star's mother, Donna Kelce, revealed that her son had sent her a photograph from the charming seaside town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where he and Swift were having fun with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

Donna clarified that Travis discovered Cooper would be attending the same QVC event as his mother during the well-known quartet's beach day.

Donna greeted Cooper enthusiastically when he arrived in Vegas with his food truck, Danny and Coops Philly Cheesesteak, adding, "Travis told me you were going to be here."

The Quintessential 50 (Q50), the event's honorees, are a group of 50 "authentic and inspiring female celebrities, activists, business leaders, and lifestyle experts who exemplify the possibilities of life over 50," according to QVC. The Maestro actor was present to serve lunch to the Q50.

Among the people receiving recognition were Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart, and Queen Latifah.

Donna expressed her wish that Travis could have attended the event, but the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs was preoccupied with wrapping up filming for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a new game show that is a spinoff of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? that Prime Video is scheduled to stream.

For the previous ten years, Hadid and Swift have been close friends. In October, she and Cooper, 49, were first connected.

The 29-year-old model expressed her excitement about her friend's romance with Travis in November, saying she was "over the moon." That same month, she had experienced a star-studded night out in New York City with Swift.

In March, during the breaks between Swift's incredible international leg of her Eras Tour, the 34-year-old couple took a memorable trip to the Bahamas.