Inside Paris Hilton's 2024 Coachella Music Festival adventures

Paris Hilton posed with several fans at the Coachella 2024

Paris basked in fans' adoration as she stopped, posed, and interacted with them at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival.



The 43-year-old media personality couldn't contain her excitement as she took to social media on Wednesday, April 24, to share her joy about being the center of attention at the iconic music fest.

Posting a carousel of short clips, Hilton showcased herself posing and mingling with a plethora of fans, clearly reveling in the moment.

In her caption, she dubbed herself the “#SelfieQueen reigning over #Coachella [princess emoji] Loved meeting & taking pics with y’all [loved up and sparkle emoji] #Sliving.”

Notably, Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, was right by her side throughout the festivities, recording the endearing moments for his wife.



Fans couldn't help but notice Reum's involvement, praising him for being such a supportive partner.

One fan admired, “I love that Carter is the ultimate instagram husband and never far behind.”

The second fan raved over Hilton on interacting with fans, “love these!! You’re so sweet to your fans & Carter is so chill, most men couldn’t handle this.”

Meanwhile, Hilton’s husband also commented, “Always so kind. One of the things I admire about you most [two red heart emojis].”

“So cool you take time for your fans.. what a great deejay, too [fire emoji],” another fan acclaimed.