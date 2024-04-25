Taylor Swift’s new album unlock milestone with in week of release

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is a muse to ears.



The singer-song-writer has managed to secure first spot on Spotify with in a week of release of her new album with over 1 billion streams. Not only that, the Lover crooner’s TTPD was the most streamed album with in the 24 hours of release as well.

The Tortured Poets Department is already reigning and declaring it’s supremacy on Spotify although the whole week hasn’t still passed.

Swift has recently smashed a number of records, not only her most recent Spotify record. With 300 million streams in a single day following the album's release, TTPD surpassed two of her own albums, Midnights and 1989 (Taylor's Version), which had previously held the record.

Additionally, on April 19, the first single from the new album, "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, became the streamer's most-streamed song in a single day.

Swift mentioned collaborating with 28-year-old Malone and revealed that "Fortnight" would be the album's first single just before TTPD was released.

"I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever," she wrote on Instagram. "I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight."