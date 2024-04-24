Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shoot themselves in the foot with latest decision?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive fresh backlash over new decision

A royal commentator has taken a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest hire ahead of the Duke's highly-anticipated UK visit, claiming he will be "eaten alive."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly appointed Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia as communications executives.

Gipson will be based in the UK and take on the role of Director of Communications, working as the main point of contact for UK press.



Royal reporter Charlotte Griffiths, speaking to Ben Leo on GB News, has slammed the couple for their "unwise" move, saying: "Why have they appointed this guy who has no tabloid media experience?



"He's going to get eaten by the wolves. I think it's a surprise appointment and not in a good way."

She added: "Don't forget they've lost 17 people in six years. It's quite a high turnover of staff. I don't want to get off on the wrong foot with Charlie Gipson."

She continued: "One of my friends who does know him said, look, I just don't think he's going to last five minutes."



Charlie Gipson will reportedly be handling media related queries in the UK for Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry reportedly made the decision to boos their reputation in the UK. The Duke is set to travel Britain to attend an event in May.