Caity Lotz and Kyle Schmid announce pregnancy in adorable posts

Caity Lotz announces pregnancy

Caity Lotz recently announced that the actress is expanding her family, expecting her first child with husband Kyle Schmid.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram, breaking the big news alongside an adorable caption that read: "Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime."

Lotz shared a carousel of photos that included a sonogram photo.

Meanwhile, Kyle posted a heartfelt note on his social media account, writing: "Never would have thought the woman of my dreams could have become anymore beautiful.

"Your glow, your shine, you’re going to be the best mom in the world,” Kyle wrote on his account. “I can’t wait to be a proud poppa. What a whirlwind of a year! #mommabear #poppabear #bigpoppa #highfive".

Caity expanded on her happiness with yet another photo, showing off her baby bump at Yosemite!

She wrote: "Now that I’m (hopefully) past all the nausea and extreme fatigue, I’m loving being pregnant!” she wrote. Check it out below!"

For the unversed, Caity and Kyle got married in Colombia in February 2023 after being engaged for almost a year.

On professional front, Kyle is gearing up for his upcoming NCIS prequel series NCIS: Origins!