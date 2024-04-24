Savannah Chrisley details her brother struggle with parent’s legal issues

Savannah Chrisley is being honest about the impact her brother Grayson Chrisley has had from her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal issues.



In the episode of her podcast Unlocked that aired on Tuesday, Savannah, 26, talked about how she and her brother, who is presently in her custody, went to their parents' appeal hearing on April 19.

According to her, it was "tough" for them both to appear in court.

“Poor Gray,” she said. “Grayson wanted to be there so badly. I gave him the option of coming because I did not want to force something that maybe he wasn’t ready for, and he insisted he be there.”

Grayson "struggled after the fact," according to Savannah, because the circumstances were distressing for him, even though he wanted to attend the hearing.

“I mean, he had a full-blown panic attack because of the PTSD revolving around being in a courtroom — it's really really tough,” she said, before adding, “It’s really tough for me.”

The former star of Chrisley Knows Best claimed that in order to be motivated to keep going, she reads inspirational sayings and self-help books.

She remarked that she was reminded of a notion of persevering through difficult times in this moment with her brother and parents.

“We all look at a breakdown as such a negative thing because it has such a negative connotation around it,” she explained. “If you break down, you're weak. Or if you break down, you're not prepared. If you break down, you deserve it. But really, a breakdown is a necessity.”