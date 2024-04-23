Paul McCartney treats wife Nancy to a cosy dinner date

Paul McCartney was seen driving his beloved Corvette as the couple wrapped up their date night

Paul McCartney stepped out for a low-key date night with his wife, Nancy.

On Monday night, the Beatles star, 81, treated his wife of 13 years, Nancy, 64, to a cosy dinner at the Italian restaurant, Funke, in Beverly Hills.

After their meal, they discreetly slipped out through the back entrance, trying to maintain a low profile. They hopped into his beloved Corvette as they ended the night.

For the outing, McCartney kept his attire simple yet stylish, wearing a black patterned jumper over a white shirt, topped with a navy blue coat.

Meanwhile, Nancy complemented his look with her own navy jacket, featuring intricate fringed detailing. Beneath her jacket, she wore a striped cardigan and accessorized with multiple long pendant necklaces, opting for a light makeup look for the evening.

The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in October last year.



Earlier, the rock star took to his website to reflect about his role as a husband.

“I see it as just trying to be good to my wife Nancy and trying to be considerate and romantic,” he revealed his philosophy, further admitting that he tends to go a little overboard on holidays like Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

He further admitted that he likes to be the person his wife “relies on,” explaining, “I am very proud, in fact, to be ‘The Guy’ there. And I know she is grateful. So that’s my role as a husband: it’s to be the strength and the romance at the same time.”