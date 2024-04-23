Challengers' stars took inspiration from Boston City to star alongside Zendaya

Challengers' Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist talk about getting inspired into their roles

Challengers’ stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist recently revealed that Boston City left a big impact on the cast, inspiring them into starring alongside Zendaya.

Speaking at a virtual press conference at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 19, the actors shared their experience in the city.

When O’Connor was asked about the type of music that assisted him with the character on set, he revealed that he created a playlist on Spotify in an ode to the Boston Marathon.

Opening up about his experience on set while filming Challengers, the actor shared: “I didn’t do the Boston Marathon, but I started it because Mike and I went to watch the Boston Marathon while we were shooting Challengers. It inspired me.”

“A year later,” Zendaya’s co-star addedc, “I did the London Marathon.”

Meanwhile, Faist spoke about becoming friends with O’Connor in the conference, responding: “We went out to Boston, we had six weeks of training and rehearsal,” noting that he spent a “very luxuriant time” in the city ahead of filming.

While the film itself got shot in Boston and parts of Massachussetts, the region showed in Challengers serves as a stand-in for New York City.