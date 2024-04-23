Sarah Keyworth celebrates journey of self-discovery with major honour

Sarah Keyword bags award

Sarah Keyworth recently bagged an award for the Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.



The British comic won the top award for their comedy show My Eyes Are Up Here.

The show majorly focused on family’s acceptance of the latter’s non-binary identity, that involved undergoing top surgery.

While accepting the award, Keyworth expressed gratitude for the show’s director Jet Vevers, as well as other directors, including Paul Byrne and Adam Brace.

Praising the directors for their wholesome contribution, they gushed: "Everything I do has their mark on it.”

The comic continued: “The other shows that were nominated were as absolutely incredible, and comedy heroes of mine, absolutely amazing. So this has been a very special experience.”

“I've been to Edinburgh multiple times and the standout thing about this festival is how nice you all are across the board,"

"Everybody: venue staff, tech staff, absolutely incredible. It's just been such a lovely experience. So thank you so much," added Sarah.

Other nominees included John Kearns, Rose Matafeo, Julia Masli, Celia Pacquola, Kanan Gill, Takashi Wakasugi, Lou Wall, Oliver Coleman, and Ray O’Leary.