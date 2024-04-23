Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley recalls memorable moment from the show

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley recalls notable moment from the show

Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley recently revealed his most memorable moment from the iconic show.



When asked about the most notable moment from the said show, the 67-year-old TV celebrity reflected on his interview with Gavin Williamson back in 2018.

Recounting the instance, Madeley said: "Probably the morning I turfed a Cabinet minister off the programme for repeatedly refusing to answer a straight question. They all do it, but this was a particularly outrageous example."

For the unversed, Madeley had asked Mr Williamson if he regrets instructing Russia to “go away and shut up” at the time.

In response, Mr Williamson instead paid tribute to the healthcare workers for treating Sergei and Yulia Skripal, opening up about the aftermath of the recalled incident.

Madeley quickly chimed back in, redirecting the conversation: “Right, you’re not going to answer, are you? OK. All right, interview terminated because you won’t answer the question. It would be helpful if you answered a straight question with a straight answer.”

He further added: “What really annoyed me was the disrespect being shown not to me, but to the viewers.”

“We ask questions on their behalf, not ours. I suddenly heard myself say, ‘OK, interview terminated because you won’t answer the question’. I’m not sure who was more shocked, him or me.”

The ITV breakfast initially aired in April 2014, rounding up to a total of 2,500 episodes since then.