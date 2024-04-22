Swifties find old 'receipts' connecting Matty Healy to Taylor Swift's ‘TTPD’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2023, years after the the 2018 'GQ' interview



Taylor Swift has receipts from Matty Healy should she wish to use them.

Following the release of Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, GQ Magazine uploaded a clip from an old 2018 interview featuring the 1975 frontman.

For context, Swift and Healy briefly dated in 2023 after the international pop sensation split with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In the resurfaced clip, Healy, 35, made statements that fans can now easily connect to themes in TTPD.

“Why would you need a notebook if you got a phone, right? It could do the same thing. It’s kind of a fair point,” Healy pondered, showing off his indispensable black “Dirty Hit” journal.

He then mused, “It’s not like there is any kind of romance to having a notebook, but I really like typewriters as well. I don’t have one with me because that is really impractical.”

He continued, “And the thing is with typewriters and writing with pen to paper is kind of an element of commitment that goes with the ceremony of it. Therefore it requires you to concentrate a bit better.

Healy concluded, “So I think it’s important to have a book. It’s mainly stories that I write about my dreams of being in love with other pop stars.”

Swifties went wild over the drama, with one commenting, “They said wait we have receipts,” and another proclaiming, “Annnndd the pieces to Taylor Swift’s new album just came together EVEN MORE!!!!!!”

Fans would know that TTPD heavily revolves around classic literary themes, and Swift has frequently incorporated typewriters into her album promotion.

Even the title track hinted at Healy, as Swift sang, “You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?”