Prince William issues important statement following triumphant return

Prince William made a poignant statement as he marked his return to royal duties while Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment.

The Princes of Wales marked World Earth Day via his venture, Earthshot Prize highlighting the importance of the fight against plastics.

“It’s #EarthDay, and we’re all talking about the fight to #EndPlastics,” the message on the official Earthshot Prize social media read.

“The impact of plastic on our health and our environment is pretty dramatic, but here are some of the Earthshot heroes giving us all reason for hope.”

William’s statement comes amid praises for his return to the royal duties in “difficult circumstances” as his father King Charles and wife deals with cancer.

The heir to the throne visited food charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey earlier this week, as the royal leant a hand in preparing and delivering freshly-cooked meals to a youth centre in Feltham.

Royal author and expert, Angela Levin praised the royal on GB News on his successful return and admired him for being “still responsible” amid “very difficult” time for the Royal Family.