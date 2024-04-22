Taylor Swift won't hesitate about backlash over Kim Kardashian diss track

Taylor Swift is ready to face the consequences of her diss track, thanK you aIMee, seemingly aimed at Kim Kardashian.

As reported by Life & Style, the globally renowned singer "wouldn’t have written a diss track aimed at Kim if she wasn’t prepared for some sort of backlash."

An insider shared, "But Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care about whatever the fallout might be."

Not only this, reports are suggesting the Bad Blood singer took a dig at the reality TV star and his ex-husband Kanye West in another track titled Cassandra.

Speaking of the rapper's possible response towards his years-long feud with the musician, the source said, "The big question is whether Kanye will chime in on ‘thanK you aIMee’ or ‘Cassandra,’ which also references the infamous phone call."

For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

One of her tracks thanK you aIMee leaves her fans guessing that it is aimed at the Skims founder as the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the title of the song.

The lyrics of the song reads, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."

While referring to Kim and Kanye's daughter North West's viral dance video on her song, Swift sings, "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."