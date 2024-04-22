Mark Wahlberg gets sued by David Beckham over ‘fraudulent conduct’

Mark Wahlberg found himself in a legal bind as David Beckham filed a lawsuit against F45 Training, which Wahlberg partially owns.

The former England football captain, 48, claimed in court documents that the fitness establishment had “duped” him into signing contract with them, Us Weekly reported.

Beckham had initially signed on to be F45’s global ambassador in August 2021 when he moved to Los Angeles. He is now claiming in court documents that he never received the $10 million he offered in the contract.

He was allegedly promised stocks as compensation, which were never delivered after share prices seemingly plummeted. The suit also mentions Wahlberg’s eponymous investment firm.

According to The Sun, Wahlberg’s lawyers, filed a motion to dismiss as they denied the claims, calling the “fraudulent conduct” accusations baseless.

“The 209-page, 610-paragraph SAC [complaint] tries to make up with length what it lacks in merit,” a response from Wahlberg’s lawyers read.

Beckham and former golfer Greg Norman sued F45 Training together in late 2022, but a judge ordered them to separate their lawsuits.

Wahlberg owns more than 30 percent of the company, which launched in 2011, and serves as its chief brand officer.