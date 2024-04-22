Cher earns Rock Hall induction despite past vow not to participate

Cher has been snubbed from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unduction for over three decades

Cher was finally honoured with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. The decades long-awaited recognition was revealed on American Idol’s weekend episode.



The names of the inductees were announced on Sunday evening, April 21, coinciding with the Goddess of Pop’s debut appearance on a ballot for the Hall of Fame in any capacity.

Joining her in this prestigious acknowledgment were other music legends including Oozy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, and groups like Kool & The Gang, Dave Mathews Band, A Tribe Called Quest, and Foreigner.

Cher's induction comes after she had previously expressed her disappointment with the institution for overlooking her contributions for over 30 years.

In a candid moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2023, the 77-year-old iconic entertainer had criticized her exclusion from the Rock Hall, vowing not to participate even if offered.

"I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!" she revealed during the interview, expressing her frustration.

"You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding you," she added out of spite.

"I’m never going to change my mind. They can just you-know-what themselves," she seemed adamant.

Additionally, the eligibility to get inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is that a solo performer or group must have released their first commercial recording for minimum of 25 years ago.