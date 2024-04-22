Tom Cruise stuns with breakdance moves at Victoria Beckham's 50th

Tom Cruise, known for his high-octane action roles, showcased his athleticism in a different way during Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on Saturday.



The 61-year-old movie star proved he's still got the moves as he dropped to the floor and pulled off a splits routine at the exclusive private members club Oswald's in London's Mayfair.

The Mission Impossible actor didn't hesitate to bring his youthful energy to the dance floor, surprising and entertaining fellow guests with his breakdancing skills.

His impromptu performance was a hit among the A-list attendees, including Beckham's former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Geri Horner.

Cruise's lively routine was one of the night's highlights, earning cheers and applause from the crowd.

It's not every day you see a Hollywood superstar break out a dance number, but for Cruise, it seemed just another impossible mission accomplished.

Tom made headlines at Victoria Beckham's birthday party when he gracefully helped a photographer who took a tumble on the steps outside the exclusive Oswald's club in London.

The incident occurred as Tom was arriving at the venue, which was buzzing with excitement over the birthday celebration and attracting a crowd of fans and photographers.

