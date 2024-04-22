Victoria Beckham shares she stores designer wardrobe in a unique vault

Victoria Beckham thanks everyone who sends her flowers on her birthday

Victoria Beckham has recently shared where she stores expensive designer wardrobe in her home.



In a new interview with The Times of London, the fashion designer opened up on keeping her clothes, bags and accessories in a special a heat-controlled vault, which has a high-tech archive cataloguing system.

"I'm in a lucky position of having a lot of things, which I keep in a temperature-controlled storage facility," said the 50-year-old.

Victoria told The Times, "I can go on to the site and type 'black shoe' and it brings them all up."

The former Spice Girls member mentioned her 12-year-old daughter Harper, whom she shares with husband David, wanted to look at her huge collection of designer bags.

Meanwhile, Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by her family and celebrity friends over the weekend.

DailyMail.com reported that Victoria was happy to celebrate her birthday with Spice Girls reunion in London on Saturday.

During the lavish party, all five of the Spice Girls including Victoria, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, came together to sing one of their hit tracks, Stop, for the star-studded guests.

Meanwhile, David could be seen with a smile on his face as the group showed off a few dance moves while singing along to the lyrics via social media.