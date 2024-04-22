Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse spotted with newborn after Coachella

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse step out with baby daughter.

Robert Pattinson and his fiancée Suki Waterhouse were seen enjoying some quality family time on Sunday following the new mother's recent performance at Coachella.



The couple, along with their newborn daughter, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, where they grabbed breakfast together.

Pattinson took on stroller duty, while Waterhouse walked beside him, sipping on her morning coffee.

The first-time parents appeared relaxed as they strolled through the city streets, with Waterhouse opting for a casual look.

The Milk Teeth artist kept it laid-back in an oversized white T-shirt paired with gray sweatpants, layered with a grunge-style open corduroy shirt.

She revealed the sex of their baby at Coachella, joined Pattinson for the walk.

While on stage at the music festival, she announced to the audience that she had her "own little amazing lady" and spoke of meeting the "love of her life."

The couple was seen backstage at Coachella, where she showed off her postpartum figure in a sheer outfit.

Their recent public appearances followed confirmation of their baby's birth, which Waterhouse officially announced on Instagram with a heartfelt polaroid of herself holding her daughter, captioned "Welcome to the world angel."







