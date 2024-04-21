Meghan Markle gets support from Hollywood friend Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy shares her thoughts on hate hurled towards Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has recently been supported by Hollywood pal Melissa McCarthy.



In a new interview with Page Six, the Bridesmaids star addressed the hate Meghan has received in the last couple of weeks.

“It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” said the 53-year-old.

Melissa continued, "A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people."

“I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing," remarked the Spy actress.

Speaking of Meghan, Melissa called her friend "wonderful and awesome".

"I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate," she added.

Earlier in 2021, Melissa appeared alongside Meghan for a video celebrating the latter's 40th birthday and the launch of a mentorship program entitled 40×40. The humorous video gently made parody of Meghan's royal position.

At the time, the Gilmore Girls alum gushed over Prince Harry and Meghan as a couple and told Access Hollywood, "They were so sweet and funny."

"I just found them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids," she stated.

Meanwhile, Melissa was spotted in New York to see Suffs, a musical based on the American women’s suffrage movement.