Zendaya shares Serena Williams’ humbling reaction to ‘Challengers’

Zendaya previously also received praise from tennis pro Venus Williams

Zendaya was humbled by tennis star Serena Williams' reaction to her new movie Challengers.

Amid the release month of her new tennis-based movie, Challengers, the 27-year-old actress revealed to in an interview with ET that Serena, often dubbed the Queen of the Court, watched her performance of tennis-player-turned-coach Tashi Duncan.

“She was like, ‘I know there definitely weren’t real [tennis] balls,’” Zendaya recalled, playfully adding, “She knows. She’s the best of the best.”

But though the Euphoria star couldn’t fool her, Serena “did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before.”

But this wasn’t the only time Zendaya was honoured by a tennis pro.

Last week, Venus Williams shared a photo of herself on the red carpet for the movie’s Los Angeles premier.

“Serve @challengersmovie,” she wrote in the caption.

The post caught Zendaya’s attention, who was absolutely starstruck.

She shared shared Venus’s post to her own Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 17, expressing her excitement.



“Wow wow wow… this is so special,” Zendaya wrote over the photograph.