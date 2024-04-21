Samuel L. Jackson shares his working experience with Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson speaks up about his longtime association with Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson has recently opened up about his working experience with director Quentin Tarantino.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary presentation at the TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night earlier this week, Jackson addressed his 30-year friendship with Tarantino.

"I think he knew we were connected when I saw him at Sundance after he didn't cast me in his first movie," said the 75-year-old in the light of 1992's Reservoir Dogs.

Jackson recalled, "I was sitting there in the audience and I'd auditioned, and I went up to him and I said, 'Hey, man. I really love the movie.' He said, 'Oh, how'd you like how he got your part?' And I was like, 'Oh, so you do remember who I am.'"

"So I told him, 'Well, your movie would be better with me in it, but what can I say?' And he said, 'Don't worry, I'm sending you something.' And that was it. And we took off from there," stated The Glass actor.

For the unversed, Jackson and Tarantino worked in seven movies together including 1994's cult classic Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.

While praising Tarantino, Jackson told the outlet, "It's great to know that someone who writes that well and who makes films that well or who has a cinematic love for what we do trusts me with his material."

"And it makes me want to give him more and work harder for him," he continued.

Meanwhile, Jackson revealed he and Tarantino's relationship were not only related to work.

"We hang out on set. We listen to music. We talk about other movies," he added.