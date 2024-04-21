Prince Harry 'boxed himself into tight corner' with blunt confessions in Spare

Prince Harry has been tipped for an “embarrassing outcome” over his US visa application row and drug use admission in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is currently being investigated over his statement in his visa when he moved to the US in 2020.

It came after American conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation pointed out discrepancy following his boasting about using substances, including cocaine in Spare.

For the unversed, those applying for a visa in America are compelled to declare if they have a past history with drug use.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed: “This is a sticky situation for Harry to find himself in. There seem to be only three possible conclusions: he lied in his visa application, he lied in his book, or he has been made a special case by the American authorities. All of these signal an embarrassing outcome for Harry.

"I suspect a way will be found to preserve his reputation and his visa, but he does seem to have boxed himself into a tight corner,” she explained.

“Given the prevalence of drugs, I don’t imagine for a moment that Harry’s application is unusual, (assuming he denied drugs).”

Rest assured, Jennie added, “I hope they don’t succeed in making an example of him just because of who he is.

“He has found love and happiness and freedom in the States. I hope he can continue to enjoy it.”