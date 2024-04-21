Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big decision to protect privacy of kids

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make big decision to protect kids' privacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided not to include their kids in their upcoming Netflix shows for privacy reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled two new projects for the streaming platforms last week, which will explore the couple’s love for “polo, gardening, entertaining and friendship”.

However, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, will not be part of the shows following reports Harry and Meghan disagree over exposure of the toddlers to public.

They made fleeting appearance on the Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, released in 2022, via official photographs and brief moments.

The Sussexes also keep the children away from the spotlight even in real life on the suggestion of the Spare author, who dealt with unwarranted media intrusion as a royal ever since his birth.

According to The Sun, Meghan is more relaxed when it comes to exposing Archie and Lilibet to the public, however, “Harry has clearly won,” the source affirmed.

For the unversed, the Suits alum will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship” in the upcoming non-fiction show for the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Harry will divulge his love for the sport of polo.

Both projects will be filmed away from the couple’s home in Montecito.