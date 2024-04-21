Kanye West takes aim at Drake and J Cole in remix of future and 'Like That'

Kanye West has thrown his hat into the ongoing feud among some of rap's biggest names.

The 46-year-old has taken aim at Drake and J. Cole in his remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Like That.

Kanye's version premiered during his appearance on Justin LaBoy's show, The Download, on Saturday.

The original track by Kendrick Lamar fired shots at Drake and J. Cole, setting off a new wave of tension within the rap community.

This prompted Drake to respond with his own diss track, Push Ups.

With his remix, West made it clear that he stands with Kendrick Lamar, rapping, Yo Dot, I got you, referencing Kendrick's former alias, K-Dot.

Kanye didn't hold back, closing his verse with a direct hit at Drake and J. Cole.

His lyrics, "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line/ Play J. Cole, get the p**** dry."

Shortly after releasing his remix he escalated the ongoing rap feud with a provocative tweet.

He posted a NSFW meme showing a woman pleasuring a man, with a caption suggesting that this occurs when she finds out he doesn't listen to J. Cole's music.