Justin Bieber mourns loss of longtime friend Chris King

Justin Bieber pays tribute to late friend rapper Chris King.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday to pay his respects to rapper Chris King, a longtime friend who passed away over the weekend.

The 30-year-old pop star, who was spotted in West Hollywood earlier this week, used the Stories feature to share a post from December 2023 that captured a warm moment between him and King sharing a hug.

In his Instagram Story, Bieber wrote, "Love you, bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother."

The post included a video clip that King had shared on December 1, where he reminisced about the time he lived with Bieber nearly a decade ago.

The caption read, "Fun fact: I lived at my brother's crib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago. Glad some people never change no matter what. All love, forever extended family. @justinbieber."

Rapper Trippie Redd, who was Chris King's best friend, confirmed King's death online.

While the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, there is speculation that it was the result of an alleged shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.



