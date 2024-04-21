Tom Cruise rescue's as photographer falls at Victoria Beckham's event

Tom Cruise showed his quick reflexes as he stopped to help a fallen photographer at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party on Saturday.



The incident occurred as the movie star arrived at Oswald's, a private members club in London's Mayfair, where the party was taking place.



The commotion began when Cruise's arrival attracted a surge of fans and photographers eager to capture the moment.

Amid the hustle, a photographer lost his footing on the steps outside the venue and tumbled to the ground.

He promptly reacted, grabbing the man's arm and helping him back to his feet.

After ensuring the photographer was okay, he continued into the exclusive club to join the celebration for the fashion designer's milestone birthday.

The Mission: Impossible star cut a dashing figure in a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and a crisp white shirt, while concealing his eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses.

Victoria Beckham made a stunning entrance at her 50th birthday celebration, donning a semi-sheer, floor-length green gown as she hobbled into the venue on crutches due to a recent gym injury.

The former Spice Girl's elegant sleeveless dress, adorned with ruffles at the waist and a decorative floral detail on the side, caught the attention of many at the star-studded event held at a private club in London's Mayfair.

Victoria was joined by her husband, David Beckham, who looked sharp in a classic black dinner suit with a matching bow tie and crisp white shirt.