Elliot Page is set adapt new book series for screens

Elliot Page is set to bring Eliot Schrefer’s 2021 love story to the screen.

The Oscar-nominated actor’s Pageboy Productions, which he runs with Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey, has optioned the rights to the 2021 YA sci-fi novel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Schrefer’s The Darkness Outside Us is a love story about two young men from enemy countries put aboard a space craft on a rescue mission. Along the way, they learn they must work together, and that love may be the key to survival.

“We are proud to stand behind Eliot’s remarkable work,” Page, Jordan Smith and Dowrey said in a statement. “The Darkness Outside Us is exactly the type of story we want to champion at PAGEBOY – it’s subversive and deeply human at its core.”

The statement further added, “It’s a complex love story, inventive thriller, and a space epic with twists at every turn. We cannot wait to take the next steps towards getting it on the big screen.”

The author also has a sequel, The Brightness Between Us, due out in October.