Taylor Swift sweeps Spotify charts with 'TTPD' in 24 hours

Taylor Swift is no stranger to shattering records, and her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is just another example.



Just hours after the Grammy-winning singer published the album, Spotify announced on Friday that Tortured Poets had become the music streaming giant's most-streamed album in a single day. Swift also achieved the record for most Spotify streams in a single day.

Fans of the Cruel Summer singer won't be surprised by her most recent releases, as the audio streamer revealed on Thursday that the album became the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history before it was even released.

Swift's most recent album, which has 16 tracks and collaborations with Florence + The Machine and Post Malone, takes listeners through the phases of heartbreak and bereavement.

The singer-songwriter also shocked fans with an extension of Tortured Poets, named The Anthology, which features 15 extra tracks, after it was released at midnight on Friday.

Senior music editor of The Hollywood Reporter, wrote the following in his review:

“It’s clear songwriting is Swift’s specialty, and her new album features her superb storytelling. As she processes a breakup, the lyrics will hit you in the gut or smack you in the face — sometimes both on the same song.”

Additionally, with The Tortured Poets Department, Midnights, and 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift currently occupies the top three rankings on Spotify for the most-streamed albums in a single day. She also shattered her own record for the most streams in a single day, which she had held since October 2023 when 1989 (Taylor's Version) was released.

Regarding other music streaming services, Tortured Poets on Amazon Music became the album with the highest stream count on its first day.