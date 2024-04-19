King Charles, Camilla, Prince William beat Prince Harry in his own game

Prince Harry has been urged to make amends with his estranged father King Charles, brother Prince William as well as step-mother Queen Camilla in a bid to sustain popularity in his new home.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested the Duke of Sussex would need the support of the royal family following his attempt to kick off new beginning in the USA.

For the unversed, recent documents unveiled his new country residence as America, insinuating his lack of will to return to the UK and rejoin the Firm.

Seward told the outlet: "It is important for Harry to gain the respect of the people in the land he has chosen to call his home.

"A reunion with his brother would boost his popularity immensely. Another obvious improvement would be to see him smiling and happy with his stepmother Queen Camilla, whom he was so unkind about in his autobiography Spare,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine explained.

“Any public appearance with the King would impress the American public, but Charles is unlikely to agree to a publicity pose just to help his son, however much he loves him,” she continued.

“As for William, I sincerely doubt he is ready to re-embrace his brother.

"Even if William had wanted to, there has not yet been the opportunity. Catherine’s ill health may have brought them closer, but we won't know anything until such time as we see them genuinely together.

“Harry has chosen his future without his family. Without his old friends and it appears to be without his old home. I hope he has made the right decision,” the author of My Mother and I added.