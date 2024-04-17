Storm Reid is ‘hopeful’ for Euphoria to return with season 3

Storm Reid talks about Euphoria season 3

Storm Reid doesn’t seem to let her hopes down amid Euphoria's production news.



The actress is still exhibiting "positive vibes in the universe" for the shows return despite HBO’s confirmation of the drama's third season being pushed back with scripts for new episodes being written.

"We're on pause right now, but we're anxious to get back," she told E! News at the April 16 premiere of Challengers, which stars her Euphoria co-star Zendaya.

"If it's meant to be, we'll be back soon and we'll give the audience what they want and deserve."

Storm added, "Hopefully, we will be back."

Meanwhile, Storm is using social media to stay in touch with her co-stars.

The 20-year-old added that every time Zendaya's OOTD from her Challengers press tour appears on her feed, she gets ecstatic.

"I follow her, I follow her stylist, I follow people close to her," she quipped. "I'm still a fangirl in that way."

"I've been waiting on pins and needles to see it," Storm said of the sports film, which revolves around a tennis coach caught in between two nemesis players. "I'm so proud of her."