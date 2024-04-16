Charlotte, Louis find new royal role models amid Kate Middleton’s cancer

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are set to be the next generation of ‘Spares’ to elder brother Prince George, are looking at royals other than parents for guidance.

The two children of Prince William and Kate Middleton have an excellent example of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex on how they can play their part in the monarchy in the future.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that the couple are setting the “perfect example” for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about how to fulfil the role of the “spare” in the royal family dynamics.

Bond noted that Edward and Sophie have been “quietly devoted to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other royals.”

However, despite their rank in the line of succession, cancer-stricken King Charles “calls on them to take a more prominent role,” and the couple have proved that “they are very much up to the task.”

Kate Middleton has also been taking a break from royal duties given her cancer diagnosis and Prince William is at home supporting her.

“[Edward and Sophie] are also serving as excellent role models to their great nephews and niece - showing that you can be a ‘spare’ or even a ‘spare to the spare’ and make a real success of working as a valued member of the Royal Family.”

The comments about the spare to the heir comes after Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he detailed how he has been treated differently to his elder brother Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.