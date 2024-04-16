Harrison Ford pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett, reveals memory of 'boozy' lunch

Harrison Ford and friend Jimmy Buffett in Fiji.

During a tribute event in Los Angeles, Harrison Ford reminisced about the late Jimmy Buffett and recounted an amusing anecdote involving the iconic musician.

Ford took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday as part of the concert titled "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett."

Reflecting on a memorable lunch with Buffett and journalist Ed Bradley, Ford fondly recalled the occasion, describing it as a "long" and perhaps "boozy" affair, coinciding with Bradley's birthday.

He recounted how he was inspired to get his ear pierced after noticing both Buffett and Bradley sporting earrings.

"Infectious enough for a 40-year-old man to spontaneously get his ear pierced," he remarked, highlighting the enduring influence of Buffett's charisma.

The Indiana Jones star shared this amusing anecdote before introducing the Zac Brown Band at the event.

Describing Buffett as a kind and beloved individual, Ford highlighted the musician's strong connections with his family, friends, band, crew, and collaborators.

The tribute concert featured performances by renowned artists such as Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Dave Grohl, and Jon Bon Jovi, among others.