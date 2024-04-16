Brittany Cartwright alleges resentment towards Ariana Madix's flourishing career

Brittany Cartwright is jealous of Ariana Madix's lucrative endorsements.

Brittany Cartwright weighed in on the perceived jealousy among current cast members towards Ariana Madix's post-Scandoval success.

Cartwright suggested that Ariana's rise to prominence, following last year's scandal involving her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their friend Rachel Leviss, has led to a surge in lucrative endorsement deals, acting opportunities, hosting roles, and even a starring role on Broadway.

During the podcast discussion, host Amanda Hirsch raised the question of whether the cast can genuinely celebrate her achievements or if envy inevitably taints their reactions.

Hirsch noted the shared aspirations among the cast members and the sudden realization of those aspirations by Ariana.

Cartwright concurred, acknowledging the presence of jealousy within the Vanderpump Rules dynamic.

In a recent interview, Brittany shared her perspective on her flourishing career post-Scandoval scandal.

While Cartwright expressed genuine happiness for the star's success, she acknowledged the underlying sentiment among cast members of wanting similar opportunities for themselves.

Cartwright highlighted the contrast between Madix's achievements and those of her fellow castmate Scheana Shay, noting that while Shay is supportive of Ariana, there's still a desire to attain similar milestones.

Madix recently launched her own footwear collaboration with DSW and expanded her repertoire with endeavors like a cocktail book release, starring in a Lifetime film, and assuming the role of host for Love Island USA.