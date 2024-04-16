Hugh Jackman doing well after fans raised concerns over bizarre Instagram posts

Hugh Jackman is doing well after his fans expressed concerns for his well-being because of his odd Instagram posts.



A source spilled to DailyMail.com, "Hugh is aware of his fans and their concern for his well-being, but he is good."

The Wolverine star, 55, lately caused a stir on social media after he uploaded a series of bizarre close-up shots of himself, which left fans wondering for his mental state amid the divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.

However, a source told the outlet that the actor is "gearing up for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which finally finished filming at the end of January after a lengthy delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"He is excited for Deadpool and being Wolverine again. That's where most of his focus is going on work and being present for that," said an insider.

The source revelaed that the Australian actor has no interest in dating or reviving his love life at the moment.

"When it comes to his love life, he thinks it is funny that so many people are wanting to know all about it. He will get there again. It isn't a priority, but if something materialised, he would make it a priority," explained an insider.

But the source added, "Hugh is healthy and happy and that is something he cherishes right now."

Earlier, the actor uploaded two close-up photos of himself and a one-second-clip of a floor

He captioned the post, "More!"

Not only that, fans were shocked when Hugh uploaded an image of himself looking pensively at the camera along with a caption that read, "Hi."



One of his fans wrote, "Glad to see you happy, but I don't know why even though you smile I see your eyes sad!"

For the unversed, Hugh and Deborah-Lee, who share two children, announced in a joint statement in September that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.



The former couple signed the statement 'Deb and Hugh Jackman,' adding, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."