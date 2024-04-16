Keanu Reeves gets role in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Keanu Reeves is set to voice a character in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
The John Wick star has been tapped for the role of Shadow in the animated movies’ threequel, as per Variety.
Keanu Reeves has joined Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the cast.
Shadow is an anthropomorphic hedgehog (his fur is black, whilst Sonic’s is blue) and an anti-hero and antagonist to Sonic in the games.
The Sonic is one of Paramount’s most successful franchises, with the summed up global box office for Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 standing at $725.2 million.
There is even a spin-off series, Knuckles, in the works that will premiere on Paramount+.
In addition to the Matrix franchise, Reeves has credits in the films Speed, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and My Own Private Idaho.
He is set to be seen with Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina soon.
The introduction of his character in a new teaser that debuted last week at CinemaCon received a resounding round of applause from the assembled movie theatre executives, a testament to the actor's box office power.
Reeves will also appear with Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh in the film Good Fortune.
