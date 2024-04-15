Kevin Costner praises his son Hayes' performance in Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner addresses his son's debut performance in Horizon

Kevin Costner has recently praised his son Hayes for his work in epic Western movie, Horizon: An American Saga.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin discussed about his son's debut in $100 million movie, which will release on June 28.

"I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man I better get with it and make this movie,'" quipped the Yellowstone actor.

Kevin stated, "He's very good in the small part that he's done and that he has a real impact on the movie."

In 2022, speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Kevin explained why he cast Hayes in the movie.

"He's very good, but I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," confessed the actor and producer.

Kevin added, "The same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.'"

To note, Kevin's new project was filmed in Utah where he planned to build Territory Film Studios.

For the unversed, Kevin made his directorial debut in 1990 with Dances with Wolves, in which he played lead character Lieutenant John Dunbar.

The movie reportedly won Best Picture and Best Director for Kevin at the Oscars, in addition to seven other wins of twelve nominations in total.

Meanwhile, Horizon marks his comeback as a director since Open Range, which was premiered in 2003.